Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is centrally located and has been completely updated! Close to major highways and the medical center. Plenty of room for extra storage, 2 lovely patios. Mounted TV's, washer and dryer, wine refrigerator, sleeper sofa, covered parking, gated community, an incredible pond that runs along the inside of the property. Shopping and restaurants near by. This condo will not disappoint!!