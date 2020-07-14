All apartments in San Antonio
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez

Open Now until 6pm
3270 Nacogdoches Rd · (210) 899-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-0901 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 1-1202 · Avail. Jul 30

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 1-0102 · Avail. Jul 31

$591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $17.50 First Adult; $14 All Other Adult
Deposit: $200 to $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 1

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have any available units?
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez has 15 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have?
Some of Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez pet-friendly?
Yes, Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez is pet friendly.
Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez offer parking?
No, Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez does not offer parking.
Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have units with washers and dryers?
No, Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have a pool?
Yes, Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez has a pool.
Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have accessible units?
No, Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez does not have accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez has units with dishwashers.
