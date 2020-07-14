Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $17.50 First Adult; $14 All Other Adult
Deposit: $200 to $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 1
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez have any available units?
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez has 15 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.