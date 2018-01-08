9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD

Amenities

Would you like to be one of the lucky ones who gets to call this amazing property home? Why wait when you can take advantage of the opportunity today! The location is in Northwest San Antonio near major employers yet away from the hectic city pace. Head home via an elevator where you'll find stainless steel appliances, granite counters, shaker-style cabinets, jetted tubs, brushed nickel hardware, ceiling fans and a private garage. Unbelievably awesome living for a great price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.