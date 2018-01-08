All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD

9850 Westover Hills Boulevard · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9850 Westover Hills Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Would you like to be one of the lucky ones who gets to call this amazing property home? Why wait when you can take advantage of the opportunity today! The location is in Northwest San Antonio near major employers yet away from the hectic city pace. Head home via an elevator where you'll find stainless steel appliances, granite counters, shaker-style cabinets, jetted tubs, brushed nickel hardware, ceiling fans and a private garage. Unbelievably awesome living for a great price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD have any available units?
9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD have?
Some of 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD does offer parking.
Does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD have a pool?
No, 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
