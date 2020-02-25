9238 Encino Village

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3/2 - Beautifully remodeled 3/2 located in Emerald Valley a very desirable area located next to Alamo Ranch. Home features upgrades such as new roof, new central air and heating, fresh paint in interior and exterior, all new flooring, remodeled kitchen, open concept living area, remodeled bathrooms, new light fixtures and much more. Conveniently next to schools, Lackland AFB, shopping in Alamo Ranch, park trails, and corporate businesses. Did I forget to mention the amazing location, come see today!



(RLNE5174750)