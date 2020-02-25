All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9238 Encino Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9238 Encino Village
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

9238 Encino Village

9238 Encino Village · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9238 Encino Village, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3/2 - Beautifully remodeled 3/2 located in Emerald Valley a very desirable area located next to Alamo Ranch. Home features upgrades such as new roof, new central air and heating, fresh paint in interior and exterior, all new flooring, remodeled kitchen, open concept living area, remodeled bathrooms, new light fixtures and much more. Conveniently next to schools, Lackland AFB, shopping in Alamo Ranch, park trails, and corporate businesses. Did I forget to mention the amazing location, come see today!

(RLNE5174750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 Encino Village have any available units?
9238 Encino Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9238 Encino Village currently offering any rent specials?
9238 Encino Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 Encino Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 9238 Encino Village is pet friendly.
Does 9238 Encino Village offer parking?
No, 9238 Encino Village does not offer parking.
Does 9238 Encino Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 Encino Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 Encino Village have a pool?
No, 9238 Encino Village does not have a pool.
Does 9238 Encino Village have accessible units?
No, 9238 Encino Village does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 Encino Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 9238 Encino Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9238 Encino Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9238 Encino Village has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio