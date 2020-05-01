Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8918 FALL RIVER DR
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:58 AM
1 of 15
8918 FALL RIVER DR
8918 Fall River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8918 Fall River Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! HIGH CEILING IN LIVING RM, ALL CERAMIC TILE, GREAT CUZY HOUSE FOR A GREAT PRICE. Must come and see home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR have any available units?
8918 FALL RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8918 FALL RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
8918 FALL RIVER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 FALL RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 8918 FALL RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 8918 FALL RIVER DR offers parking.
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 FALL RIVER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 8918 FALL RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 8918 FALL RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 FALL RIVER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 FALL RIVER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 FALL RIVER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
