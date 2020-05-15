All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8807 Teaberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8807 Teaberry Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

8807 Teaberry Drive

8807 Teaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8807 Teaberry Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, living/dining combo & gorgeous laminate throughout the first floor. Inviting kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and will include all appliances. All bedrooms located upstairs. Spacious master suite. Large back yard with privacy fence and patio slab. This property won't last. Conveniently located to Loop 1604, shopping and dining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Teaberry Drive have any available units?
8807 Teaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8807 Teaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Teaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Teaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8807 Teaberry Drive offer parking?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8807 Teaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Teaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Teaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Teaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Teaberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Teaberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio