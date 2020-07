Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FIRST TIME RENTAL!!!! Come check out this remodeled beauty!!!! New flooring, new carpeting in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms!!! The word of the house is NEW!!! Enjoy the large living room and backyard with patio; that can be used to entertain guests. Gas stove in eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms are a great size for this wonderful starter home. Come set up your showing today!!!