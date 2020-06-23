All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8526 Tesoro Hills
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:05 PM

San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

8526 Tesoro Hills, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8526 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8526 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Tesoro Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 Tesoro Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8526 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8526 Tesoro Hills offers parking.
Does 8526 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8526 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8526 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8526 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8526 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 Tesoro Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
