8310 Tesoro Hills

The Duffy II - 1425 sq ft, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story home. All bedrooms up. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



SPECIAL: $1,000 off 1st Month's Rent - Must MOVE-IN by September 28th



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.