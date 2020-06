Amenities

Large, Two Story, 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath in Monte Viejo. Close to Brooks City Base. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite counter tops. Large downstairs living space. Beautiful kitchen with refrigerator included. Master suite is upstairs towards back of house for additional privacy. Master bath includes double vanity with separate shower and tub. This one is a MUST SEE! Call to schedule a showing