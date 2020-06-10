All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8223 Tesoro Hills
8223 Tesoro Hills

8223 Tesoro Hills · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Tesoro Hills, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8223 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8223 Tesoro Hills have?
Some of 8223 Tesoro Hills's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Tesoro Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
No, 8223 Tesoro Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8223 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8223 Tesoro Hills offers parking.
Does 8223 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8223 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8223 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8223 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8223 Tesoro Hills has units with dishwashers.
