Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Charming stone home in New Territories with ceramic tile throughout the living, dining, & kitchen*High ceilings & a woodburning fireplace in the living room*Glass tile backsplash in the kitchen*Refrigerator included*Indoor laundry area*Master bathroom has an updated tiled shower*Side patio is great for entertaining!*Great location near schools & shopping, 1604*Ready for move-in on April 6, 2019*