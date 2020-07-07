All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

7234 Enchanted Flame St

7234 Enchanted Flame Street · No Longer Available
Location

7234 Enchanted Flame Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Single story home that is sure to impress. Located in Northwest Crossing. 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been maintained very nicely. This home will not last long. Pets are welcome. $40 resident amenity package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St have any available units?
7234 Enchanted Flame St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7234 Enchanted Flame St currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Enchanted Flame St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Enchanted Flame St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7234 Enchanted Flame St is pet friendly.
Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Enchanted Flame St offers parking.
Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Enchanted Flame St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St have a pool?
No, 7234 Enchanted Flame St does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St have accessible units?
No, 7234 Enchanted Flame St does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7234 Enchanted Flame St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Enchanted Flame St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Enchanted Flame St does not have units with air conditioning.

