6623 Biscay Bay, San Antonio, TX 78249 Babcock North
This home is available now for rent. Move in date August 10th, 2019. Come view this large beautiful 2 bedroom home nestled in a nice,quiet gated community in the medical center. Close to Hwys. 1604 and IH -10. Yard is maintained by the HOA,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
