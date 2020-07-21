All apartments in San Antonio
6623 BISCAY BAY

6623 Biscay Bay · No Longer Available
Location

6623 Biscay Bay, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is available now for rent. Move in date August 10th, 2019. Come view this large beautiful 2 bedroom home nestled in a nice,quiet gated community in the medical center. Close to Hwys. 1604 and IH -10. Yard is maintained by the HOA,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 BISCAY BAY have any available units?
6623 BISCAY BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6623 BISCAY BAY currently offering any rent specials?
6623 BISCAY BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 BISCAY BAY pet-friendly?
No, 6623 BISCAY BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6623 BISCAY BAY offer parking?
Yes, 6623 BISCAY BAY offers parking.
Does 6623 BISCAY BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 BISCAY BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 BISCAY BAY have a pool?
No, 6623 BISCAY BAY does not have a pool.
Does 6623 BISCAY BAY have accessible units?
No, 6623 BISCAY BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 BISCAY BAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 BISCAY BAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 BISCAY BAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 BISCAY BAY does not have units with air conditioning.
