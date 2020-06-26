6202 Amherst Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful home with open floor-plan, new wood flooring in living areas, private back-yard with covered patio. Large eat-in kitchen. Flexible floorplan; office in front of house may also be used as a living room or dining room. In a very convenient location near I-10 inside loop 1604. Minutes from USAA, UTSA, Medical Center.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.

Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.

We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.