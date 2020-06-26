All apartments in San Antonio
6202 Amherst Bay
6202 Amherst Bay

6202 Amherst Bay · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Amherst Bay, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with open floor-plan, new wood flooring in living areas, private back-yard with covered patio. Large eat-in kitchen. Flexible floorplan; office in front of house may also be used as a living room or dining room. In a very convenient location near I-10 inside loop 1604. Minutes from USAA, UTSA, Medical Center.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.
We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Amherst Bay have any available units?
6202 Amherst Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6202 Amherst Bay currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Amherst Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Amherst Bay pet-friendly?
No, 6202 Amherst Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6202 Amherst Bay offer parking?
No, 6202 Amherst Bay does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Amherst Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Amherst Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Amherst Bay have a pool?
No, 6202 Amherst Bay does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Amherst Bay have accessible units?
No, 6202 Amherst Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Amherst Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Amherst Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 Amherst Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6202 Amherst Bay has units with air conditioning.
