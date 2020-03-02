All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6011 Valparaiso Way
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

6011 Valparaiso Way

6011 Valparaiso Way · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Valparaiso Way, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Convenient location to UTSA area, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy the tile throughout in this home with perfect and open layout. Barbecue outside on the covered porch! Spacious master closet and walk-in shower. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Valparaiso Way have any available units?
6011 Valparaiso Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6011 Valparaiso Way currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Valparaiso Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Valparaiso Way pet-friendly?
No, 6011 Valparaiso Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6011 Valparaiso Way offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Valparaiso Way offers parking.
Does 6011 Valparaiso Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Valparaiso Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Valparaiso Way have a pool?
No, 6011 Valparaiso Way does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Valparaiso Way have accessible units?
No, 6011 Valparaiso Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Valparaiso Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Valparaiso Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Valparaiso Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Valparaiso Way does not have units with air conditioning.
