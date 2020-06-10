5943 Bronco Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Story Rental with 4 Bedrooms! - FANTASTIC SINGLE STORY!! COME SEE THIS WELL KEPT HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS! THIS IS A HOME READY FOR YOUR CLIENTS TO MOVE IN!! GREAT CURB APPEAL, SPACIOUS ROOMS, A GREAT LAYOUT, AND ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY, THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORS THAT LOOK LIKE WOOD, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!



Please look at the virtual tour to see the updated condition of the house. New floors and fresh paint throughout the house!



Click here to access the tour:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/vbpydloVEmkaj78oWgWJZwz8BeM3Yxg1



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904599?source=marketing



(RLNE2778171)