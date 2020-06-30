All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM

5543 ENCHANTED DRAW

5543 Enchanted Draw · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Enchanted Draw, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!! Cozy cute home. Easy access to Lackland, Medical center, USAA, UTSA, Seaworld, shopping, BE NIMBLE BE QUICK THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST. Easy access to Hwy 410, I10, 1604 & 151.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW have any available units?
5543 ENCHANTED DRAW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW currently offering any rent specials?
5543 ENCHANTED DRAW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW pet-friendly?
No, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW offer parking?
Yes, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW offers parking.
Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW have a pool?
No, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW does not have a pool.
Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW have accessible units?
No, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5543 ENCHANTED DRAW does not have units with air conditioning.

