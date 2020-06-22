512 N CHERRY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This has home has all the features that you need to live downtown. Modern luxury in the historic Dignowity Hills! Gorgeous remodeled home w/great views of the tower from the front porch! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and study/desk nook. Subway tiles, tankless water heater, 2 A/C units, nice backyard with deck and mature tree! Stainless appliances, gas cooking and a short walk to all of the downtown entertainment! Modern efficiency mixed w/the historic charm of a 1909 home! Don't miss your Opportunity!!!