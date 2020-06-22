All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
512 N CHERRY
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

512 N CHERRY

512 North Cherry Street · (210) 566-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 North Cherry Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This has home has all the features that you need to live downtown. Modern luxury in the historic Dignowity Hills! Gorgeous remodeled home w/great views of the tower from the front porch! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and study/desk nook. Subway tiles, tankless water heater, 2 A/C units, nice backyard with deck and mature tree! Stainless appliances, gas cooking and a short walk to all of the downtown entertainment! Modern efficiency mixed w/the historic charm of a 1909 home! Don't miss your Opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 N CHERRY have any available units?
512 N CHERRY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 N CHERRY have?
Some of 512 N CHERRY's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 N CHERRY currently offering any rent specials?
512 N CHERRY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 N CHERRY pet-friendly?
No, 512 N CHERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 512 N CHERRY offer parking?
No, 512 N CHERRY does not offer parking.
Does 512 N CHERRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 N CHERRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 N CHERRY have a pool?
No, 512 N CHERRY does not have a pool.
Does 512 N CHERRY have accessible units?
No, 512 N CHERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 512 N CHERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 N CHERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
