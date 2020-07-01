5112 Meadow Cove

Amenities

Quiet Cul-D-Sac that backs to green belt * * * TOTAL REHAB! for picky tenants who want a really nice place! Open Floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. All New Cabinets, Granite, New Stainless steel Appl's All New Flooring (NO CARPET!)* 6" base boards, Crn Mldng * Both baths w/glass tiles & new vanities & Lots of extras, Like Color Up lighting on top of cabinets, USB plugs, 4 remotes for fans and lighting,* * Park Like backs yard with double gates. City Park at entry of subdivision also includes skate board pa