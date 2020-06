Amenities

air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

4207 Woodmanor Dr Unit 2 Available 08/01/19 Quaint Duplex Home - Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom quaint home.

Located in a quiet street, close to Longfellow Middle School and Lees Creek Park.

Refrigerator, range-oven and dryer included.

Home has central air and water is included in the rent.

No pets allowed.

Please contact us to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4578056)