All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 419 Milam.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
419 Milam
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

419 Milam

419 Milam · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

419 Milam, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
House For RENT!
Wont last! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Washer and dryer hook-up connections. Front yard and small fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Milam have any available units?
419 Milam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 419 Milam currently offering any rent specials?
419 Milam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Milam pet-friendly?
No, 419 Milam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 419 Milam offer parking?
No, 419 Milam does not offer parking.
Does 419 Milam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Milam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Milam have a pool?
No, 419 Milam does not have a pool.
Does 419 Milam have accessible units?
No, 419 Milam does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Milam have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Milam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Milam have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Milam does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio