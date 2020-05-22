Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
419 Milam
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM
419 Milam
419 Milam
Location
419 Milam, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
House For RENT!
Wont last! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Washer and dryer hook-up connections. Front yard and small fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 Milam have any available units?
419 Milam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 419 Milam currently offering any rent specials?
419 Milam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Milam pet-friendly?
No, 419 Milam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 419 Milam offer parking?
No, 419 Milam does not offer parking.
Does 419 Milam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Milam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Milam have a pool?
No, 419 Milam does not have a pool.
Does 419 Milam have accessible units?
No, 419 Milam does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Milam have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Milam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Milam have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Milam does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
