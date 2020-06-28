All apartments in San Antonio
4122 Running Creek Dr
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

4122 Running Creek Dr

4122 Running Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Running Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Village North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 4/2 Ranch Style Home - North East - Inviting 2155 sq ft, 4/2 ranch home with majestic oak trees on cul-de-sac. Recently renovated. Beautiful new kitchen with new appliances & beautiful countertops & cabinetry. New flooring throughout, no carpet. Bathrooms are tastefully remodeled. Bay window & window seat, two living areas, including a charming garage conversion w/built-in book shelves. Private backyard with a large covered patio & swivel tire swing. Extra storage in the back.

(RLNE5199437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Running Creek Dr have any available units?
4122 Running Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Running Creek Dr have?
Some of 4122 Running Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Running Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Running Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Running Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Running Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4122 Running Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Running Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 4122 Running Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Running Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Running Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 4122 Running Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Running Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 4122 Running Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Running Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Running Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
