All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3947 Regal Rose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3947 Regal Rose
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3947 Regal Rose

3947 Regal Rose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3947 Regal Rose, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great large 4 bed 2.5 bath. 3000 sq. ft. home. Located near 1604 & Bulverde Rd. Shopping, entertainment, and restaurants in close proximity. Multiple living areas including loft. Open floor plan. Nice patio in backyard.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

HomeRiver San Antonio
Anette

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Regal Rose have any available units?
3947 Regal Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3947 Regal Rose currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Regal Rose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Regal Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 Regal Rose is pet friendly.
Does 3947 Regal Rose offer parking?
No, 3947 Regal Rose does not offer parking.
Does 3947 Regal Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 Regal Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Regal Rose have a pool?
No, 3947 Regal Rose does not have a pool.
Does 3947 Regal Rose have accessible units?
No, 3947 Regal Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 Regal Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 Regal Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3947 Regal Rose have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3947 Regal Rose has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio