3947 Regal Rose

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great large 4 bed 2.5 bath. 3000 sq. ft. home. Located near 1604 & Bulverde Rd. Shopping, entertainment, and restaurants in close proximity. Multiple living areas including loft. Open floor plan. Nice patio in backyard.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



HomeRiver San Antonio

Anette