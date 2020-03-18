All apartments in San Antonio
39 Roan Heights

39 Roan Heights · No Longer Available
Location

39 Roan Heights, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Immaculate one story 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in. Ceramic tile throughout main living area, granite kitchen counter tops and custom stone splash in kitchen. Large master bedroom with a spacious bathroom that includes garden tub with separate shower and a large walk in closet. Custom exterior lighting, fenced yard and lovely landscaping. Property is located in a desirable school district, walking distance to elementary school and neighborhood park. Easy access to 1604 & 281.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Roan Heights have any available units?
39 Roan Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 39 Roan Heights currently offering any rent specials?
39 Roan Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Roan Heights pet-friendly?
No, 39 Roan Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 39 Roan Heights offer parking?
No, 39 Roan Heights does not offer parking.
Does 39 Roan Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Roan Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Roan Heights have a pool?
No, 39 Roan Heights does not have a pool.
Does 39 Roan Heights have accessible units?
No, 39 Roan Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Roan Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Roan Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Roan Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Roan Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
