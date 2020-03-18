39 Roan Heights

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets bathtub

Immaculate one story 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in. Ceramic tile throughout main living area, granite kitchen counter tops and custom stone splash in kitchen. Large master bedroom with a spacious bathroom that includes garden tub with separate shower and a large walk in closet. Custom exterior lighting, fenced yard and lovely landscaping. Property is located in a desirable school district, walking distance to elementary school and neighborhood park. Easy access to 1604 & 281.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.