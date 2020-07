Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in a gated community and desirable neighborhood in the Northside of San Antonio. It is minutes away from the medical center, USAA, schools and shopping. This beautiful traditional 2 story home has an open floor concept downstairs with all bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the outdoors in your very own private, fenced in patio and backyard. This home is move in ready!