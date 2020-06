Amenities

2 master bedrooms- 1 up, 1 down in this 4 bedroom, three and a half BA, with a 3 car garage. Huge atrium family room, granite island and kitchen, SS appliances, custom cabinetry. Garden tub, separate shower in MB. at the top of the hill in beautiful Cliffs at Cibolo, just off TPC Parkway.