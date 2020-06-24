All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

271 Kate Schenck Ave

271 Kate Schenck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

271 Kate Schenck Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-bedroom House - Property Id: 100818

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,230 sqft home is located in south San Antonio. Easy access to downtown and Brooke City Base. Newly remodeled with beautiful paint, stained concrete floors, brand new central air. The large front and back yard have excellent night time lighting around the house. The big back yard is completely fenced, big trees, covered porch. Possibly available for SAHA section-8 voucher program. Make this your next long-term home. Text 210-504-9711 for more information, to apply go to https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100818.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100818
Property Id 100818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4712174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave have any available units?
271 Kate Schenck Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 271 Kate Schenck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
271 Kate Schenck Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Kate Schenck Ave pet-friendly?
No, 271 Kate Schenck Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave offer parking?
No, 271 Kate Schenck Ave does not offer parking.
Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Kate Schenck Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave have a pool?
No, 271 Kate Schenck Ave does not have a pool.
Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave have accessible units?
No, 271 Kate Schenck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Kate Schenck Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Kate Schenck Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 271 Kate Schenck Ave has units with air conditioning.
