271 Kate Schenck Ave

Beautiful 3-bedroom House - Property Id: 100818



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,230 sqft home is located in south San Antonio. Easy access to downtown and Brooke City Base. Newly remodeled with beautiful paint, stained concrete floors, brand new central air. The large front and back yard have excellent night time lighting around the house. The big back yard is completely fenced, big trees, covered porch. Possibly available for SAHA section-8 voucher program. Make this your next long-term home. Text 210-504-9711 for more information, to apply go to https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100818.

No Pets Allowed



