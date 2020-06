Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey. A huge 2 car attached garage is popular amenity as is all the storage space in this home. Built by Award Winning builder for low low utility costs every month. 1.5 miles to the Pearl, and just a bit further is the River Walk and fine restaurants.