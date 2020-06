Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath corner townhome! This charming two story home boasts an open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout living areas. 42" cabinets, Corian countertops and a tile backsplash in kitchen. 2 living areas and dual master bedrooms along with a 2 car, rear entry garage. Conveniently located to shopping, entertainment and easy access to 281/1604. This is a must see! No pets & no smoking.