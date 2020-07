Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, spacious and open living 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Mount Arrowhead subdivision of Stone Oaks on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced in backyard with mature trees and wonderful deck area. Cozy fireplace in family room. New appliances will be delivered. Large Master suite with spacious walk in closet and master bath. Home located in the great North East School District and close to restaurants and shopping.