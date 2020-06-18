2331 Preakness Lane, San Antonio, TX 78248 Churchill Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful three bedroom plus study single story home. Tile through out. Whirlpool tub plus shower in master bedroom! Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar! Living room and Formal Dining room!. Fall in love with the separate Master Bedroom. Super clean with NO carpet. Perfect location with deck and large back yard that backs to park! Perfect access for walks and riding bikes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2331 Preakness Ln have any available units?
2331 Preakness Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.