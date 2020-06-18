2331 Preakness Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful three bedroom plus study single story home. Tile through out. Whirlpool tub plus shower in master bedroom! Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar! Living room and Formal Dining room!. Fall in love with the separate Master Bedroom. Super clean with NO carpet. Perfect location with deck and large back yard that backs to park! Perfect access for walks and riding bikes.