All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 220 Bonnell Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
220 Bonnell Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

220 Bonnell Dr

220 Bonnell Drive · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

220 Bonnell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 Bonnell Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
READY FOR MOVE IN! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home! - This one will not last! This home has HWY 281 & I10 in it's backyard. It is right across the street from McCreless Shopping Center. This home features all white cabinetry in the kitchen. It also has an open backyard, with multiple storage areas. It also has a long driveway to the backyard with side entry. AND Let's not forget how CLOSE it is to downtown, ~ 15 minutes.

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/08014de09a

Want to know how you can skip your security deposit! Ask us how!

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5891029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Bonnell Dr have any available units?
220 Bonnell Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Bonnell Dr have?
Some of 220 Bonnell Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Bonnell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
220 Bonnell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Bonnell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Bonnell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 220 Bonnell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 220 Bonnell Dr offers parking.
Does 220 Bonnell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Bonnell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Bonnell Dr have a pool?
No, 220 Bonnell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 220 Bonnell Dr have accessible units?
No, 220 Bonnell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Bonnell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Bonnell Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 220 Bonnell Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity