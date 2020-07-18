220 Bonnell Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

READY FOR MOVE IN! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home! - This one will not last! This home has HWY 281 & I10 in it's backyard. It is right across the street from McCreless Shopping Center. This home features all white cabinetry in the kitchen. It also has an open backyard, with multiple storage areas. It also has a long driveway to the backyard with side entry. AND Let's not forget how CLOSE it is to downtown, ~ 15 minutes.



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory



