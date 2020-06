Amenities

Relax as your day comes to an end at your home full of joy! Great family home, taken care of! Beautiful living room setting to entertain your guest, aesthetic color coordination of kitchen with spacious masterbedroom and floor plan! An excellent communtiy for your Unique Estate rental! 4 great size bedrooms and 1.5 full bath! Easy access to schools Villareal, Neff, and Holmes and minutes to seconds to 410 and I10, everyhting designed for convineince.