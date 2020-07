Amenities

granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1 bedroom one bath duplex in San Antonio, Tx. The home is located minutes from the At&t Center and is close to downtown. Beautiful hard-surface flooring throughout with a quaint eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops. Spacious backyard with detached two car garage in the rear available for an extra $50 a month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.