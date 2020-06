Amenities

Beautifully renovated, historical gem in Monticello Park Historic Art District! Original, gleaming hardwood floors, open living space, updated baths & spacious kitchen with granite counters and a new gas cooktop! Flexible floor plan allows 3rd bedroom to be an additional living, office or study space. Pride of ownership and attention to detail throughout this charming home! See it today!