Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Enjoy the convenience of living in the heart of exclusive Stone Oak and Sonterra where the shopping and dining are among the finest in San Antonio. This stunning community is located in the North East ISD and includes exemplary rated and recognized schools. A wealth of desirable amenities also awaits you. Whether it?s unwinding in the hot tub after work, lounging by the sparkling pool or borrowing a DVD to watch in the comfort of your own home, there?s always something pleasant to do here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.