1906 Harpers Ferry St

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Four Bedroom Two Full Bath Home in Adams Hill Community!!! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Beautifully renovated four bedroom 2 full bath home in the Adams Hill community! New exterior painting with softened warm grey tones and white trim really make this home stand out with great curb appeal! Vinyl flooring throughout home and soft grey interior walls and white accent trim to match exterior of home! Den and Dining just off main entry and main living area off Kitchen! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen area; any new resident will need to provide their own fridge. Spacious open kitchen concept has available space for additional breakfast table. Large spacious bedrooms with fully updated bathroom areas. Two car garage area has plenty of space for vehicles & additional storage space in the back! Oversized backyard area with mature trees, great for the hot summer days in the shade! Close to shopping, freeways, seaworld, and Lackland AFB with a short distance to downtown.!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



