All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1906 Harpers Ferry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1906 Harpers Ferry St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1906 Harpers Ferry St

1906 Harpers Ferry Street · (210) 418-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1906 Harpers Ferry Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 Harpers Ferry St · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Four Bedroom Two Full Bath Home in Adams Hill Community!!! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Beautifully renovated four bedroom 2 full bath home in the Adams Hill community! New exterior painting with softened warm grey tones and white trim really make this home stand out with great curb appeal! Vinyl flooring throughout home and soft grey interior walls and white accent trim to match exterior of home! Den and Dining just off main entry and main living area off Kitchen! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen area; any new resident will need to provide their own fridge. Spacious open kitchen concept has available space for additional breakfast table. Large spacious bedrooms with fully updated bathroom areas. Two car garage area has plenty of space for vehicles & additional storage space in the back! Oversized backyard area with mature trees, great for the hot summer days in the shade! Close to shopping, freeways, seaworld, and Lackland AFB with a short distance to downtown.!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5906097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Harpers Ferry St have any available units?
1906 Harpers Ferry St has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Harpers Ferry St have?
Some of 1906 Harpers Ferry St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Harpers Ferry St currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Harpers Ferry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Harpers Ferry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Harpers Ferry St is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Harpers Ferry St offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Harpers Ferry St offers parking.
Does 1906 Harpers Ferry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Harpers Ferry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Harpers Ferry St have a pool?
No, 1906 Harpers Ferry St does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Harpers Ferry St have accessible units?
No, 1906 Harpers Ferry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Harpers Ferry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Harpers Ferry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1906 Harpers Ferry St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Colonnade
3815 Parkdale St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity