Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters bathtub carpet

Contemporary living within walking distance and just a few blocks in front of The Pearl! Open floor plan downstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs with a small loft. Master bedroom is spacious and has a shower. Second bedroom has a bathtub. Features include: granite counters, SS appliances, stained concrete downstairs, covered back porch, no carpet, brushed nickel fixtures, laundry room downstairs, master has a front private balcony, plenty of cabinet space, pantry, and closet space.