155 E AMBER ST

Quaint single story home that boast a large fenced back yard. There is an elementary school across the street. Easy access to highway, and shopping. This is a must see. Was a three but converted into a two.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
