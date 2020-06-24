All apartments in San Antonio
155 E AMBER ST
155 E AMBER ST

155 East Amber Street · No Longer Available
Location

155 East Amber Street, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint single story home that boast a large fenced back yard. There is an elementary school across the street. Easy access to highway, and shopping. This is a must see. Was a three but converted into a two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E AMBER ST have any available units?
155 E AMBER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 155 E AMBER ST currently offering any rent specials?
155 E AMBER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E AMBER ST pet-friendly?
No, 155 E AMBER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 155 E AMBER ST offer parking?
Yes, 155 E AMBER ST offers parking.
Does 155 E AMBER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E AMBER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E AMBER ST have a pool?
No, 155 E AMBER ST does not have a pool.
Does 155 E AMBER ST have accessible units?
No, 155 E AMBER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E AMBER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 E AMBER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 E AMBER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 E AMBER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
