1455 Brighton Ave

Cute 3/1 w big yard, garage in Harlandale



Cute 3/1 modest home w WD connex, big back yard completely fenced, large patio, laundry room, and detached garage with big storage room.

Address: 1455 Brighton, 78211



RENT: $1050/ $600 deposit

SAHA, MILITARY welcome. NO application fee. App can be emailed.

Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature -- it really helps serious tenants stand out.



Contact: Ram 2108312688 comfortproperties@gmail.com



DETAILS: 930 sq ft

3 Bedrooms/1 bath

Large back patio for picnics

Refrigerator/stove

Bathroom, WD connex



OTHER AMENITIES:

Detached Garage 20x20

Storage room 10x20

Separate laundry room W W/D connex

New paint, ceiling fans

Scenic Window Views/corner lot

Driveway/Covered garage/

Big back yard completely fenced with pecan tree

Back yard security light/Smoke Alarms

Scenic, quiet neighborhood

Tree-lined sidewalks



CONVENIENCES:

South Park Mall, SW Military

HEB Plus, SW Military Drive

La Fiesta Nogalitos, 3414 Nogalitos

Palo Alto College

Post Offices: 7411 Barlite Blvd, 2261 Hughes AVE



SCHOOLS: Harlandale ISD

Elem: COLUMBIA, COLLIER Middle: LEAL High: HARLANDALE



PARKS:

Normoyle Park, 800 Culberson - playgrounds, tennis courts, Palm Heights Park, 1106 W Malone Ave- Community Ctr, playground, basketball, tennis courts

2031 Quintana, Kennedy Softball Complex, 3101 Roselawn, Rd.