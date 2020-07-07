All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

1455 Brighton Ave

1455 Brighton · No Longer Available
Location

1455 Brighton, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Cute 3/1 w big yard, garage in Harlandale

Cute 3/1 modest home w WD connex, big back yard completely fenced, large patio, laundry room, and detached garage with big storage room.
Address: 1455 Brighton, 78211

RENT: $1050/ $600 deposit
SAHA, MILITARY welcome. NO application fee. App can be emailed.
Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature -- it really helps serious tenants stand out.

Contact: Ram 2108312688 comfortproperties@gmail.com

DETAILS: 930 sq ft
3 Bedrooms/1 bath
Large back patio for picnics
Refrigerator/stove
Bathroom, WD connex

OTHER AMENITIES:
Detached Garage 20x20
Storage room 10x20
Separate laundry room W W/D connex
New paint, ceiling fans
Scenic Window Views/corner lot
Driveway/Covered garage/
Big back yard completely fenced with pecan tree
Back yard security light/Smoke Alarms
Scenic, quiet neighborhood
Tree-lined sidewalks

CONVENIENCES:
South Park Mall, SW Military
HEB Plus, SW Military Drive
La Fiesta Nogalitos, 3414 Nogalitos
Palo Alto College
Post Offices: 7411 Barlite Blvd, 2261 Hughes AVE

SCHOOLS: Harlandale ISD
Elem: COLUMBIA, COLLIER Middle: LEAL High: HARLANDALE

PARKS:
Normoyle Park, 800 Culberson - playgrounds, tennis courts, Palm Heights Park, 1106 W Malone Ave- Community Ctr, playground, basketball, tennis courts
2031 Quintana, Kennedy Softball Complex, 3101 Roselawn, Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

