All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14110 Stone Tree St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14110 Stone Tree St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

14110 Stone Tree St

14110 Stone Tree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14110 Stone Tree Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Burning Tree

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UNIQUE 4 Bedroom Home, Available NOW! - This rental is a 4 Bedroom home and includes 2 Full Bathrooms. The property features ceramic tile flooring through out the entire home, double vanities in both Bathrooms; The Kitchen includes a barn style sink, a dishwasher and a double oven flat top stove combo. Outside exists a Covered Patio with a very spacious backyard perfect for entertaining!

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 Stone Tree St have any available units?
14110 Stone Tree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 Stone Tree St have?
Some of 14110 Stone Tree St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 Stone Tree St currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Stone Tree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Stone Tree St pet-friendly?
No, 14110 Stone Tree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14110 Stone Tree St offer parking?
Yes, 14110 Stone Tree St offers parking.
Does 14110 Stone Tree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 Stone Tree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Stone Tree St have a pool?
No, 14110 Stone Tree St does not have a pool.
Does 14110 Stone Tree St have accessible units?
No, 14110 Stone Tree St does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Stone Tree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14110 Stone Tree St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio