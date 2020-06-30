14110 Stone Tree St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

UNIQUE 4 Bedroom Home, Available NOW! - This rental is a 4 Bedroom home and includes 2 Full Bathrooms. The property features ceramic tile flooring through out the entire home, double vanities in both Bathrooms; The Kitchen includes a barn style sink, a dishwasher and a double oven flat top stove combo. Outside exists a Covered Patio with a very spacious backyard perfect for entertaining!



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



