Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 AM

118 Sharon Dr

118 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Sharon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 in North San Antonio. Must see to appreciate updated home. Kitchen and Master bathroom are perfect! Stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and wonderful skylights that help illuminate the interior of the home. Great open floor plan with large living areas and bedroom. You must come out and see!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. No aggressive breeds, max 2 pets.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Sharon Dr have any available units?
118 Sharon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Sharon Dr have?
Some of 118 Sharon Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Sharon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
118 Sharon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Sharon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Sharon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 118 Sharon Dr offer parking?
No, 118 Sharon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 118 Sharon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Sharon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Sharon Dr have a pool?
No, 118 Sharon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 118 Sharon Dr have accessible units?
No, 118 Sharon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Sharon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Sharon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
