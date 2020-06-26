All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1119 Sumner Drive

1119 Sumner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Sumner Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Built House For Lease in Venus - Beautiful Single Story house with great open floor plan! A lot of natural light throughout the house. Spacious open kitchen provides stainless steel appliances and cabinetry with ample storage space! Includes Refrigerator washer/dryer. Covered patio. 2 blinds. Wood burning fireplace. Easy Access to major Highway 35W. Must See!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5079951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Sumner Drive have any available units?
1119 Sumner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Sumner Drive have?
Some of 1119 Sumner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Sumner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Sumner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Sumner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Sumner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Sumner Drive offer parking?
No, 1119 Sumner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Sumner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Sumner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Sumner Drive have a pool?
No, 1119 Sumner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Sumner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Sumner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Sumner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Sumner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
