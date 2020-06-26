All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

11007 WHISPERING WIND ST

11007 Whispering Wind Street · No Longer Available
Location

11007 Whispering Wind Street, San Antonio, TX 78230
Whispering Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready, Remodeled, beautiful 4/2 home located in Whispering Oaks - Castle Hill Area. Conveniently located, lovely neighborhood with lots of mature trees throughout. Very clean, New Floors, New Paint. New High End Kitchen Aid Appliances. Home offers 2 living areas and 2 eating areas, 4 bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter top with large windows bringing in tons of natural light. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Garage shop included. REDUCED LEASE for an Extended agreement. NO pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST have any available units?
11007 WHISPERING WIND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST have?
Some of 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST currently offering any rent specials?
11007 WHISPERING WIND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST pet-friendly?
No, 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST offer parking?
Yes, 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST offers parking.
Does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST have a pool?
No, 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST does not have a pool.
Does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST have accessible units?
No, 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11007 WHISPERING WIND ST does not have units with dishwashers.

