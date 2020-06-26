11007 WHISPERING WIND ST

Amenities

Move in Ready, Remodeled, beautiful 4/2 home located in Whispering Oaks - Castle Hill Area. Conveniently located, lovely neighborhood with lots of mature trees throughout. Very clean, New Floors, New Paint. New High End Kitchen Aid Appliances. Home offers 2 living areas and 2 eating areas, 4 bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter top with large windows bringing in tons of natural light. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Garage shop included. REDUCED LEASE for an Extended agreement. NO pets allowed.