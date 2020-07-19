All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10919 Mt Ida

10919 Mt Ida · No Longer Available
Location

10919 Mt Ida, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 1 story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and tile in the kitchen. Large yard and great location. Conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10919 Mt Ida have any available units?
10919 Mt Ida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10919 Mt Ida have?
Some of 10919 Mt Ida's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10919 Mt Ida currently offering any rent specials?
10919 Mt Ida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10919 Mt Ida pet-friendly?
Yes, 10919 Mt Ida is pet friendly.
Does 10919 Mt Ida offer parking?
Yes, 10919 Mt Ida offers parking.
Does 10919 Mt Ida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10919 Mt Ida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10919 Mt Ida have a pool?
No, 10919 Mt Ida does not have a pool.
Does 10919 Mt Ida have accessible units?
No, 10919 Mt Ida does not have accessible units.
Does 10919 Mt Ida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10919 Mt Ida has units with dishwashers.
