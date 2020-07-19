10919 Mt Ida

Amenities
Great 1 story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and tile in the kitchen. Large yard and great location. Conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Lease Terms
Dogs ok
Cats ok