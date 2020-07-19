10919 Mt Ida

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 1 story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and tile in the kitchen. Large yard and great location. Conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Flooring Tile

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage

Lease Terms



