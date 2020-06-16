10702 Lake Path Drive

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom home located in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash. Large back yard with a great view of the the neighborhood pond. Conveniently located to loop 410 and shopping. This property is a must see. Clean and move in ready.



All applicants over the age of 18 must submit separate applicant and pay separate fee. Please apply at peaceomfind.co



For questions or concerns, please contact the office at (210)802-9959



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.