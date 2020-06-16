All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:31 PM

10702 Lake Path Drive

10702 Lake Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10702 Lake Path Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Spacious 3 bedroom home located in a gated community. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash. Large back yard with a great view of the the neighborhood pond. Conveniently located to loop 410 and shopping. This property is a must see. Clean and move in ready.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit separate applicant and pay separate fee. Please apply at peaceomfind.co

For questions or concerns, please contact the office at (210)802-9959

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Lake Path Drive have any available units?
10702 Lake Path Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10702 Lake Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Lake Path Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Lake Path Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10702 Lake Path Drive offer parking?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10702 Lake Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Lake Path Drive have a pool?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10702 Lake Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Lake Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 Lake Path Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 Lake Path Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

