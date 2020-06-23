All apartments in San Antonio
102 Adelaide Oaks

102 Adelaide Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

102 Adelaide Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Well designed 4 bedroom home with an office and separate dining area. Granite counter tops with a center island and stainless steel appliances! Spacious living area with adjacent dining area. Home office with bay windows. HUGE master bedroom with walk in closet, double vanity with tub/shower combo. Another LARGE secondary bedroom, and two other nominal size bedrooms with a nice bathroom with granite counter tops. Fenced back and side yard that is easy to maintain. Single car garage with shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Adelaide Oaks have any available units?
102 Adelaide Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Adelaide Oaks have?
Some of 102 Adelaide Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Adelaide Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
102 Adelaide Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Adelaide Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 102 Adelaide Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 102 Adelaide Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 102 Adelaide Oaks does offer parking.
Does 102 Adelaide Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Adelaide Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Adelaide Oaks have a pool?
No, 102 Adelaide Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 102 Adelaide Oaks have accessible units?
No, 102 Adelaide Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Adelaide Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Adelaide Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
