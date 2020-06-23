102 Adelaide Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Well designed 4 bedroom home with an office and separate dining area. Granite counter tops with a center island and stainless steel appliances! Spacious living area with adjacent dining area. Home office with bay windows. HUGE master bedroom with walk in closet, double vanity with tub/shower combo. Another LARGE secondary bedroom, and two other nominal size bedrooms with a nice bathroom with granite counter tops. Fenced back and side yard that is easy to maintain. Single car garage with shelving.



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



12 18 Month Lease Available

24 Month Lease Available

Central Air/Heat

Garage

Long Term Lease Available

Stove

Two Story

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups