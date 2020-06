Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Braun Ridge - Great 3/2 in favorable Braun Ridge subdivision with NO CARPET! The owner has added updates throughout with beautiful wood like floors, 2 in. faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, a barn door in the secondary bedroom, stainless steel appliances, and custom paint. The backyard has a great covered patio, perfect for entertainment.



