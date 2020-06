Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

3 bedroom plus gameroom/loft/study, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2119 square feet home with covered back patio in the highly desired Ryans Crossing. Laminate flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, this is a great home! All bedrooms upstairs. Huge Master bath with large jetted tub and shower. Large fenced in backyard. Walk to Old Settlers Park and enjoy the miles of trails and parkland. Huge community pool! Excellent Convenient location close to Hwy 79, I-35, 45, and130 for commuting.